Kanye West keeps it simple again with no-frills Super Bowl ad

American hip-hop rapper Kanye West (or as he likes to be called Ye) has again bought a local TV ad during the Super Bowl to promote his Yeezy fashion brand. The ad was simple and low-budget, as West said it was filmed on an iPhone. He directed viewers to his website, yeezy.com.

In the ad, West was sitting in a dentist’s chair. He joked, “So what’s up, guys, I spent, like, all the money for the commercial on these new teeth. So once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone.” Then he hesitated before saying, “Um… um… go to yeezy.com.”

The ad wasn’t shown nationwide, only in select local markets, including Los Angeles. However, it quickly gained attention online.

Currently, West’s website features only one item for sale – a t-shirt with a swastika on it.

West has recently been in the spotlight for his antisemitic remarks. He made several offensive posts on X (formerly Twitter), saying things like “I’m a Nazi” and calling Hitler “so fresh.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the American Jewish Committee have strongly condemned his actions. After the Super Bowl ad aired, the ADL released a statement saying, “Kanye chose to put a single item for sale on his website – a t-shirt with a swastika. This symbol, used by the Nazis, continues to spread fear and hate. Even worse, the t-shirt is labeled ‘HH-01,’ which stands for ‘Heil Hitler.’ Kanye has been posting hateful content for days. There is no excuse for this. And now, by promoting his website during the Super Bowl, he has spread this hate to an even larger audience.”

This is not the first time West has bought a Super Bowl ad. In 2024, he ran a similar commercial promoting Yeezy.

That 30-second ad reportedly cost him nearly $7 million. It was also filmed on a phone and featured West sitting in a car. In that ad, he said, “Hey y’all, this is Ye, and this is my commercial. Since we spent all the money on the commercial spot, we didn’t spend any on the actual commercial. But I want you to go to Yeezy.com.”

West’s latest move has once again sparked controversy. His decision to use the Super Bowl to promote a website featuring offensive content has led to widespread criticism.