Kapil Dev joins Golden Yug Senior Citizen Resort as brand ambassador

Esha Sahaj Disha India announces Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev as the brand ambassador for their latest venture, Golden Yug Senior Citizen Resort, located in the Tarana village, just 20 kilometers from Indore Airport. The resort, designed exclusively for senior citizens, aims to redefine senior living with luxury, sustainability, and state-of-the-art facilities.

Golden Yug Senior Citizen Resort, inaugurated on December 28, 2024, by Bollywood actress and brand ambassador Adah Sharma, offers a premium living experience for seniors. With the appointment of Kapil Dev as the brand ambassador, the resort strengthens its commitment to providing high-quality care, comfort, and community for elderly residents.

Speaking about his association with the project, Kapil Dev emphasised, “Senior citizens deserve spaces where they can live with dignity, comfort, and joy. Golden Yug is setting a benchmark by offering world-class facilities along with a strong focus on sustainability.”

The resort features 150 luxurious flats tailored for comfort and convenience, a serene walking trail, a one-acre lake for relaxation, an Israel-based organic farm cultivating 50 varieties of fruits and vegetables, and 24/7 in-house dining services. Additional highlights include solar-powered electricity, a 9-hole golf course, and an in-house ambulance service to ensure medical emergencies are addressed promptly.

Sandesh Sharda, the founder of Golden Yug Senior Citizen Resort, shared his vision, stating, “Golden Yug is not just a place to live; it is a community where senior citizens can experience a dignified, fulfilling, and eco-friendly lifestyle.”

The event’s coordination was managed by A Voices Unheard Film Productions, founded by impact filmmaker Ruhi (Rohini Hak), with support from Saurabh Sharma, Board Advisor (Communications) for Hopeblit India.

With Adah Sharma and Kapil Dev as its brand ambassadors, Golden Yug Senior Citizen Resort aims to stand as a unique milestone in India’s senior living segment, combining luxury with sustainability to redefine the standards of senior care.