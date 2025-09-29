Kapil Dev joins Shubhashish Homes as brand ambassador

Shubhashish Homes, a real estate developer, announced cricket legend Kapil Dev as its official brand ambassador at an event hosted at Maharani Mahal, Rambagh Palace, Jaipur.

The evening was attended by business leaders, channel partners, media representatives, and members of the Shubhashish family. Guests were welcomed with a red-carpet reception, live jazz, and curated refreshments.

Chairman J.K. Jajoo highlighted the company’s guiding principles: Ethics First, Spread Happiness, Innovation, Be Positive, and Nature-Friendly.

CEO Mohit Jajoo said: “In just a few years, Shubhashish Homes has doubled its pre-sales, built award-winning communities, and introduced modern practices such as a fully cashless model and eco-friendly designs. With our expansion into Indore, Prayagraj, and the premium Grade A+ office segment, we are prepared to set new benchmarks in real estate.”

Chairman J.K. Jajoo said: “This partnership is a moment of pride for us. Kapil Dev is not only a cricketing legend but also a symbol of honesty, determination, and excellence. His values deeply resonate with our principles. Together, we will take Shubhashish Homes forward as a trusted brand on a national level.”

The announcement was followed by a gala dinner, music, and celebrations, marking the collaboration as a new chapter for the company.