Kapil Sharma advertises Dabur Pudin Hara powder

“Dabur Pudin Hara is an age-old remedy for issues related to stomach. It not only cures stomach-related issues, but also gives coolness to stomach. Given the evolving trends in lifestyles and work patterns, consumers today are continuously multi-tasking and, therefore, they require effective and natural solutions," says Parihar.

"Dabur offers the benefits of traditional Ayurveda in modern day formats to combat daily health issues, and Pudin Hara is one sure-shot solution for multiple gastric disorders. Considering the numerous diseases prevalent during the summer season, Dabur Pudin Hara helps in managing stomach problems,” he added.