Karan Johar & Ananya Panday promote ‘Besan’ for Rajdhani foods

Rajdhani Foods has roped in Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar and actor Ananya Panday to promote Rajdhani Besan. The collaboration between the celebrities and the brand to promote a kitchen staple is surprising as both Panday and Johar are often associated with fashion or lifestyle brands.

Advertisment

In the ad, both Johar and Panday are playing themselves. Johar is seen directing Panday and calls for a ‘cut’ on a film set. He then calls for Pakode during the break however, Panday questions his decision to call for Pakode without rain. They then make it rain artificially on the set and enjoy the Pakode made with Rajdhani Besan.

Rajdhani Flour Mills is one of the leading manufacturing groups of companies engaged in manufacturing, packing, and marketing a wide range of grocery and agro-based items.

The brand is a dominant player in North India and has production units in Delhi, Maharashtra and Haryana. The Group’s flagship company Rajdhani Flour Mills was established in 1966 with its main purpose being grinding gram. However, over the years they have expanded into the production of several agro-based items such as Makhana, Sabudana etc.

Last year the company also ventured into the healthy breakfast and snacking category and introduced low-cholesterol Corn flakes, trans-fat-free Choco flakes, and fiber-rich Instant Oats as well as roasted chickpeas and lotus seeds.

Soha Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore have campaigned for the brand.