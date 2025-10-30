Karan Johar and Rohit Saraf star in Peter England’s blockbuster ‘Bollywood wedding’ campaign

If Indian weddings are our real-life blockbusters, Peter England just dropped the trailer.

The menswear brand has launched The Bollywood Wedding, a star-studded campaign featuring Karan Johar and Rohit Saraf, bringing together two generations of style and drama under one spotlight.





Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the film plays like a tongue-in-cheek nod to the big fat Indian guest list — full of flamboyance, flair, and that inescapable Bollywood energy. With Karan Johar as the ringmaster of fashion and Rohit Saraf as the effortlessly modern groom, the campaign reframes Indian wedding style as something equal parts expressive and experimental.

“Weddings in India have always been cinematic — full of colour, energy, and emotion,” says Anil S Kumar, Chief Business Officer, Peter England. “With The Bollywood Wedding Collection, we wanted to capture that spirit in a campaign that feels fresh, contemporary and entertaining. This is not just about wedding fashion, it’s about how the modern Indian man experiences style — with confidence, celebration and a touch of drama.”

A Fashion Film Masquerading as a Wedding Invite

At its core, The Bollywood Wedding is designed like a scene straight out of a KJo film — lush, self-aware, and irresistibly extra. The visual language is loud but luxe; the palette, unmistakably cinematic.

Tithi Ghosh, President & Head of Office, Ogilvy India (South), calls it a celebration of India’s wedding zeitgeist.

“This season marks a deliberate shift in tone and storytelling,” she says. “Rohit Saraf brings relatability and Gen Z appeal, while Karan adds gravitas and glamour. The campaign mirrors the way young India celebrates — equal parts emotional, festive, and fashionable.”

The Collection: Tailored for the Spotlight

The Bollywood Wedding Collection itself is a masterclass in modern tailoring. The double-breasted suits — cut from a polyester-viscose-spandex blend — promise structure with stretch, balancing precision with ease. The silhouette’s clean shoulders and sculpted fit deliver the kind of confidence that demands a slow-motion entry shot.

If traditional wedding attire is about fitting in, Peter England’s new line is about standing out — made for men who see fashion as self-expression, not formality.

From Big Screen to Every Screen

The brand is taking a 360° roll-out approach with digital, influencer, cinema, and on-ground activations designed to make wedding fashion feel like a red-carpet moment.

By casting Johar and Saraf — two personalities who speak to very different yet connected audiences — Peter England positions itself at the intersection of nostalgia and new-age cool.

With The Bollywood Wedding, the brand isn’t just selling suits; it’s selling the fantasy of being part of India’s most beloved genre — the wedding movie.

Because when fashion meets Bollywood, the dress code is always “main character.”