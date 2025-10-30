Karan Johar features in Nuuk's latest campaign ‘Design-First Living’

Home appliance brand Nuuk has announced a collaboration with filmmaker Karan Johar for its latest multi-film campaign. The campaign highlights the brand’s “design-first, function-always” philosophy, showcasing how thoughtful design can enhance everyday living.

Advertisment

The association marks a creative partnership between Johar and Nuuk, bringing together cinematic storytelling and product innovation. Known for his distinct visual style and attention to detail, Johar embodies the brand’s focus on creativity and modern aesthetics.

The first film in the series introduces Nuuk BRĪSK, India’s first Food-Safe ILAG® CeramicTech™ Air Fryer. Set in a contemporary kitchen environment, the film highlights the product’s design and performance, including its ILAG-certified ceramic coating and 360° Rapid Air Circulation system. The air fryer also offers eight preset modes designed for Indian cooking styles such as Tandoor, Crispy Fry, Ferment, and Dehydrate.

Commenting on the collaboration, Karan Johar said, “I’ve always been drawn to partnerships that reflect creativity, innovation, and purpose. Nuuk’s design-first approach resonates with my own outlook on storytelling and style. This collaboration allows us to highlight how everyday products, when designed with intent, can elevate the way we live and experience our homes.”

Gazal Kalra and Shalabh Gupta, co-founders of Nuuk, added, “We are excited to collaborate with Karan Johar to showcase how design-led innovation can transform everyday living. This campaign is an opportunity to connect with consumers through stories that feel modern, aspirational, and relatable.”

The campaign will roll out over the coming months across multiple product categories, including HÖT BLOX, REN PRO, HĀLO, and BFF, with each film exploring Nuuk’s blend of design and functionality in real-life settings.

Since its inception in 2024, Nuuk has focused on creating consumer-centric appliances designed for modern Indian homes. Through this campaign, the brand aims to reinforce its position as a design-driven player in the home appliances category.