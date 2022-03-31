Karan Johar for IITIIMShaadi.com: What kind of heaven is this match made in?

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar - what do these former rumoured celebrity couples have in common? Well, if rumours are to be believed, these matches were made by none other than filmmaker Karan Johar (KJo). After all, he is known to be Bollywood’s ‘Sima Taparia’. (Taparia is a matchmaker who helps people to find their ‘perfect match’ on the Netflix show ‘Indian Matchmaking’.)