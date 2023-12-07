Karan Johar partners with MyGlamm to launch MyGlamm POUT

Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co., Good Glamm Group expresses excitement, stating, "We're thrilled about our collaboration with Karan Johar, resulting in an iconic collection. MyGlammPOUT presents innovative, high-quality lipsticks catering to diverse preferences. Through the #WhenInDoubtPout campaign, our aim is to redefine a POUT as a symbol of confidence and style. MyGlamm is conceived with a vision of self-expression and confidence—it's not just a beauty brand; it's a celebration of individuality and empowerment and who better than the King of Pouts, Karan Johar to bring this vision to life. MyGlamm POUT introduces a range of glossy plumping lipsticks in 10 POUT worthy shades."