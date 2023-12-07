Karan Johar partners with MyGlamm to launch MyGlamm POUT

Its goal is to transform 'when in doubt, pout' into a popular phrase, emphasising the celebration of inner beauty.
Film Director and Producer, Karan Johar has teamed up with MyGlamm to introduce the MyGlamm POUT collection with a range of pigmented, plumping lipsticks designed to deliver instantly voluminous and glossy lips, with the #WhenInDoubtPout campaign.
Inspiring individuals to define their pout through the MyGlamm POUT lipstick range, the #WhenInDoubtPout campaign is poised to disrupt the norm in this category. Its goal is to transform "when in doubt, pout" into a popular phrase, emphasising the celebration of inner beauty and confidence through a twist on moments of uncertainty.
Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co., Good Glamm Group expresses excitement, stating, "We're thrilled about our collaboration with Karan Johar, resulting in an iconic collection. MyGlammPOUT presents innovative, high-quality lipsticks catering to diverse preferences. Through the #WhenInDoubtPout campaign, our aim is to redefine a POUT as a symbol of confidence and style. MyGlamm is conceived with a vision of self-expression and confidence—it's not just a beauty brand; it's a celebration of individuality and empowerment and who better than the King of Pouts, Karan Johar to bring this vision to life. MyGlamm POUT introduces a range of glossy plumping lipsticks in 10 POUT worthy shades."
Filmmaker and producer, Karan Johar adds, "For me, beauty is an expression of individuality and confidence. With POUT, I wanted to create a collection that empowers everyone to embrace their unique beauty and make a statement with their lips. I'm delighted to partner with MyGlamm to bring forth this collection promising high quality and trend-setting beauty products."