Karan Johar redefines dating dynamics in Elevn’s latest film

Elevn, a dating app where women invite, endorse and approve men, has brought out a new campaign with co-founder Karan Johar at the centre of the narrative. The campaign, scripted and produced by independent agency ZeroFifty Mediaworks, is a tongue-in-cheek, humorous take on what happens when women take centre stage in contemporary romance.

Advertisment

Elevn Community, founded by Karan Johar, Raghav Chaturvedi, and Ramya Chaturvedi launched earlier this year with an objective to help people find safe, meaningful, and healthier relationships in today's age of digital dating fatigue. The latest campaign sees Karan Johar, the messiah of romance and love in an absolute flip of the script situation at work.

Elevn is unlike typical dating apps. Men are not allowed to engage on the app until invited or approved by a woman. It makes the community curated, safer, and more intentional. The AI-powered platform assists in high quality profile creations and compatibility-based matching. This is corroborated by exclusive experiences hosted by Elevn at some of the hottest venues across Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad, fostering respectful conversations and meaningful connections. Karan Johar's trademark narrative style brings this cultural wave into a cinematic moment that is engaging, amusing and impossible to turn a blind eye to.





“My movies are larger than life but I’m also a hopeless romantic at heart who believes that behind all that rosy picture, love must be safe and secure and love must feel like home. Being single can be frustrating and dating in the present is very overwhelming and cacophonous, but the atmosphere shifts when women take centre stage. Elevn is a platform where women drive the narrative, and I am glad to be part of something that feels like a cultural shift," said Karan Johar, Co-Founder of Elevn.

"Dating shouldn’t feel like a battlefield - it should unfold like a story you’re excited to talk about. With Elevn, every woman is the writer of her own journey, empowered to choose who enters her world, who stays and who exits. Because when you’re in control of your narrative, finding connections becomes truly extraordinary," said Ramya Chaturvedi, Co-Founder of Elevn.

“The campaign is a fun take on a wider cultural change. Online dating is usually a chaotic and tiresome experience, but Elevn flips the experience on its head by placing the woman at the forefront”, added Co-Founder Raghav Chaturvedi.