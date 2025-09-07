Karan Johar’s Tyaani Jewellery ushers in a new era for men’s jewellery with Jim Sarbh

Tyaani Jewellery by Karan Johar, a fine jewellery brand, has unveiled its new campaign ‘Forces of Tyaani’, featuring actor Jim Sarbh as brand ambassador. This marks a bold new chapter for the brand, spotlighting the fast-growing men’s jewellery segment and underlining its commitment to a modern, inclusive vision of adornment. With men increasingly embracing jewellery as an everyday expression of style and individuality, Tyaani is stepping forward to redefine what fine jewellery means for men.

The growing interest in men’s jewellery signals more than just a fashion trend, it reflects a cultural shift towards inclusivity, authenticity, and personal storytelling.

Through this film, Tyaani is amplifying its commitment to men’s fine jewellery. While the brand has always offered select men’s pieces, this marks a stronger narrative push reframing jewellery as effortless style with an edge. The campaign challenges conventional male style cues and shifts the focus toward bold, modern statements in fine jewellery.

For years, Tyaani has been celebrated for empowering women through its versatile collections ranging from opulent bridal sets to red-carpet statements and everyday heirlooms. Now, with men stepping into the spotlight, the brand extends this philosophy of self-expression and authenticity. Designed with the same ethos of craftsmanship and storytelling, Tyaani’s men’s line positions jewellery as everyday style with distinction from modern heirlooms that embody confidence, creativity, and individuality.

In the film, Jim Sarbh breaks away from the expected style codes such as belts, watches, cufflinks and introduces jewellery as the effortless plot twist in modern dressing. With a tone that is playful yet powerful, the campaign redefines men’s jewellery as bold, aspirational, and natural an authentic expression of individuality and edge.

Styled in a long necklace and cocktail rings from Tyaani’s collection, Jim showcases the versatility and sophistication of the brand’s men’s pieces. Each design is crafted in 18kt yellow gold, set with natural uncut and cut diamonds, and striking natural colored stones, using a new-age setting technique that bridges tradition with contemporary design.

Karan Johar, Founder, Tyaani Jewellery, said, “Style, for me, is about self-expression—and jewellery is one of the most personal and powerful ways to define it. With this campaign, we are amplifying our men’s fine jewellery offering, making it a bold and natural part of modern style. Jim embodies that spirit perfectly—effortless, authentic, and unafraid to experiment. He makes jewellery his own, which is exactly what Tyaani stands for.”

Speaking on the occasion, Brand Ambassador Jim Sarbh, said: “I’ve always believed style should have an element of surprise, something that feels truly your own. Jewellery, for me, brings that unexpected edge—it’s bold yet effortless, personal yet versatile. What I love about Tyaani’s pieces is how naturally they slip into everyday style, while still making a statement. This campaign is about embracing that twist, that individuality, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Tyaani Jewellery by Karan Johar is currently present in eight cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, and Chandigarh, Ahmedabad. Consumers can also shop online at tyaani.com.