Karan Tacker and Amyra Dastur lead Balmain Watches’ new campaign

Dot Media, a creator network agency, has unveiled a new social media led campaign for Balmain Watches. The Instagram campaign features leading actors Karan Tacker and Amyra Dastur in a digital video.

Shubham Singhal, co-founder and CEO of Dot Media, emphasised the vision behind the campaign: “At the heart of the campaign is its emphasis on emotional storytelling, focusing on the bonds and connections that make Balmain Watches the perfect symbol for commemorating life’s most significant milestones. Our goal was to showcase this facet of Balmain Watches and how the brand is more than just a luxurious accessory. We wanted to highlight the brand's role as emblems of meaningful relationships and special memories. Karan Tacker and Amyra Dastur were chosen to star in the campaign, adding authenticity and emotional depth to this messaging. Every element of the campaign, from its concept to its execution, has been crafted to resonate deeply with the emotional values that Balmain represents in India and Internationally.”

Leading Actor Karan Tacker shared, “The digital film truly captures how a watch can be more than just a timepiece—it’s a thoughtful gift filled with sentiment and meaning. It was a great experience to collaborate with Dot Media and Balmain.”

Leading Actor Amyra Dastur expressed her thoughts: “Working on this campaign allowed me to convey the idea that I personally resonate with, that gifting a luxurious timepiece is not just about elegance and style but also about celebrating relationships and life’s most precious moments. It truly was an enriching experience to work on this collaboration with Dot Media and Balmain.”