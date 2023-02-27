Kareena Kapoor encourages parents to keep track of their children’s vaccination schedule

Dr. Rashmi Hegde, executive vice president - Medical Affairs, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, said, “There have been frequent outbreaks of certain vaccine-preventable diseases in the country in the past year; for example, the measles outbreak with more than 11,000 cases across the country between May – November 2022 v, the outbreak of swine flu in Maharashtra in August 2022, and that of hepatitis A in Kota in October 2022 vi vii. These are a cause of concern as there is a possibility that we might see outbreaks of other infections in the future too. For the purpose of prevention, all children must be vaccinated on time. We have launched this campaign to encourage parents to increase their awareness about vaccine-preventable diseases and get their children vaccinated in consultation with their paediatrician so that they always follow their vaccination schedule.”