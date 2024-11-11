Kareena Kapoor fronts Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ Swarnakriti collection

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, a jewellery and one of the world’s largest gold and diamond retail chains, announces the launch of its new collection, ‘Swarnakriti’. This curation showcases gold jewellery that combines India’s rich heritage with contemporary designs.

Commenting on the launch, MP Ahammed, chairman of Malabar Group, said, “With Swarnakriti, we celebrate not only the beauty of handcrafted gold jewellery but also the legacy and elegance that each piece represents. It embodies our promise of quality, transparency, and value, upholding the trust that customers have in Malabar Gold & Diamonds.”

The Swarnakriti collection is backed by Malabar Gold & Diamonds' customer-first policies, including detailed invoices with clear pricing and weight information. The policies also offer assured lifetime maintenance, 100% value on gold and diamond exchange, guaranteed buyback, and complimentary one-year insurance. All diamonds are certified after passing 28 quality checks.