Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sidharth Malhotra are the new faces of UNIQLO

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO today announces Bollywood icons, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sidharth Malhotra as the new faces of the brand in India. This partnership will be marked with the duo’s debut in UNIQLO’s 2024 Fall Winter campaign. Known for their authentic and distinctive style, Kareena and Sidharth embody UNIQLO’s LifeWear values of diversity and timelessness.

Ahead of the winter season, the new campaign films featuring the stars bring UNIQLO's winter essentials to the forefront. Kareena showcases the warm and cozy Fluffy Yarn Fleece Jacket, while Sidharth highlights the versatile PUFFTECH Parka. The 30-second campaign films highlight Kareena and Sidharth incorporating UNIQLO’s winter essentials into their everyday lives.

Commenting on the launch of her partnership with UNIQLO, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared, “UNIQLO has been a go-to brand for everyday essentials for me and my family. This feels like a natural collaboration as I believe clothing needs to be classic, functional and versatile. I am honored to partner with the brand and look forward to personifying the brand’s LifeWear philosophy of authenticity and timelessness.”

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra added, “UNIQLO is known to effortlessly blend innovation and timeless style. What I admire most is how they keep things versatile, making fashion that adapts to everyday life without losing its edge. For someone who values both comfort and quality, this collaboration is exciting because it aligns with my personal approach to fashion and I’m really looking forward to sharing this collection with everyone.”

In the campaign, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen donning the UNIQLO Fluffy Yarn Fleece Jacket, highlighting its plush comfort and sleek design. Whether she’s enjoying a misty morning in her balcony, chilling at a cozy café, or unwinding at home, Kareena shows how the jacket is her perfect companion for the winter season.

Sidharth Malhotra is featured in UNIQLO’s PUFFTECH Parka, a piece offering superior warmth with high performance fiber technology. The campaign portrays Sidharth embracing the winter chill - whether seated on a frosty park bench or hiking acrossrocky terrains. Through these dynamic scenes, Sidharth highlights the PUFFTECH Parka’s combination of functionality, modern style, and exceptional warmth.

Nidhi Rastogi, marketing director at UNIQLO India, said, "We are delighted to introduce Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sidharth Malhotra as the new faces of UNIQLO with the launch of our 24 Fall Winter Campaign. Both artists represent unique personalities that resonate with the ethos of LifeWear and each of their individual styles are a perfect representation of what UNIQLO stands

for.”

The montage of different scenarios showcases the comfort and versatility of these pieces, embodying UNIQLO’s LifeWear philosophy. The campaign will launch across multiple media platforms, including print, digital, outdoor advertising, and In-store promotional materials.