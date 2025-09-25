Kareena Kapoor Khan becomes the face of KT Kids’ new haircare campaign

KT Kids, a children’s haircare brand, has signed Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador in a move that combines Bollywood star power with global character appeal. The collaboration also features the SpongeBob SquarePants line, blending fun with clinically-tested, safe, and premium-quality haircare designed specifically for kids.

Kareena Kapoor Khan said: “I am delighted to be associated with KT Kids, a brand that truly understands the needs of children and parents today. As a mother, I know how important, safe and effective products are for kids, and KT Kids’ haircare range delivers just that – with a fun twist that kids absolutely love with the haircare range being age specific for boys and girls. I am excited to be part of this journey.”

The brand, which has quickly gained recognition for safe, age-specific solutions, aims to make kids’ routines more joyful and confidence-boosting. By merging the appeal of SpongeBob SquarePants with Kareena’s influence and relatability, KT Kids becomes the first brand in India to combine global entertainment icons with Bollywood in the children’s haircare space.

Dhruv Sayani, founder, KT Kids, said: “With Kareena Kapoor Khan as our brand ambassador, KT Kids is taking a bold leap towards redefining the future of kids’ hair care in India. Together with our SpongeBob SquarePants line, we are building a movement that goes beyond grooming – it’s about creating trust, fun, and aspiration for every child.”