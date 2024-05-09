Kareena Kapoor Khan endorses Casagrand's new project Casagrand Casablanca

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The company has rolled out a 360-degree marketing campaign and a TVC campaign titled 'The Greatest Living Experience'.
Casagrand, a real estate developers of South India, has onboarded the charming Bollywood sensation Kareena Kapoor Khan to endorse its residential community in Bengaluru - Casagrand Casablanca. In line with this, the company has also rolled out a 360-degree marketing campaign across print, online, electronic, and digital platforms, spanning across the country.
Central to this campaign, the brand has unveiled a refreshing TVC campaign titled The Greatest Living Experience that serves as an ode to the project. The TVC witnesses Kareen emphasising the Roman-themed project's impressive facilities, unique features, and colossal amenities that are set to redefine standards of luxury.
In the new TVC, she takes center stage, effortlessly embodying the essence of Casagrand Casablanca with her timeless charm and grace. The ad opens with Kareena draped in a stunning black dress, gracefully walking the red carpet. Boldly declaring, The Greatest Living Experience, the headline sets the stage for a moment of awe as a colossal curtain unveils a radiant light, eliciting wonder from the Actor.
She then unveils Casagrand Casablanca, presenting the 27-acre expansive Roman themed property and its splendid amenities. Through her mesmerising narration, viewers are transported into a realm where luxury knows no bounds, where every facet of the project exudes exclusivity and refinement.
Commenting on the occasion, Ravichandran K, vice-president of marketing, Casagrand, said, "We are happy to welcome Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan onboard as the face of our latest masterpiece in Bengaluru. Kareena embodies grace, elegance, and a timeless appeal that resonates with audiences across the nation. Her versatile talent, coupled with her magnetic charm, makes her the perfect fit to represent our project. As a style icon and a role model for millions, Kareena effortlessly embodies the essence of our ethos, bringing authenticity and credibility to our message. With her immense popularity and influence, we are confident that she will captivate hearts and minds, driving unparalleled engagement and resonance for our campaign. Together, we look forward to creating a compelling narrative that not only captures attention but also inspires and connects with our audience on a deeper level.”
The project exemplifies a blend of city accessibility and suburban serenity. With its advantageous location near JP Nagar, Jayanagar, Banashankari, the bustling Forum Mall, and thriving IT/ITES hubs, Casagrand Casablanca guarantees seamless connectivity to all vital spots in Bengaluru. Apart from its prime positioning, the project delivers a lifestyle enriched with convenience and connectivity.