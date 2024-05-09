Kareena Kapoor Khan endorses Casagrand's new project Casagrand Casablanca

Commenting on the occasion, Ravichandran K, vice-president of marketing, Casagrand, said, "We are happy to welcome Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan onboard as the face of our latest masterpiece in Bengaluru. Kareena embodies grace, elegance, and a timeless appeal that resonates with audiences across the nation. Her versatile talent, coupled with her magnetic charm, makes her the perfect fit to represent our project. As a style icon and a role model for millions, Kareena effortlessly embodies the essence of our ethos, bringing authenticity and credibility to our message. With her immense popularity and influence, we are confident that she will captivate hearts and minds, driving unparalleled engagement and resonance for our campaign. Together, we look forward to creating a compelling narrative that not only captures attention but also inspires and connects with our audience on a deeper level.”