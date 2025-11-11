Kareena Kapoor Khan features in UNIQLO’s new winter campaign

UNIQLO has launched its new Fall/Winter 2025 campaign, Life with HEATTECH: In the Cabin, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The campaign focuses on the brand’s latest innovation, the HEATTECH Extra Warm Cashmere Blend thermal, and captures the simplicity and comfort that define UNIQLO’s LifeWear philosophy.

Advertisment

Set against a serene winter backdrop, the film follows Kareena during a quiet vacation, wearing the newly introduced HEATTECH Cashmere Blend thermal. The visual narrative portrays warmth and ease through everyday moments — from relaxing indoors to spending an evening outdoors by a bonfire. The thermal, crafted with a 9% cashmere blend, aims to combine technological innovation with the softness and sophistication of natural fibers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her experience, said: “I love UNIQLO for its comfort, simplicity, and its classic silhouettes. I have been a fan of HEATTECH and have been using it for all my winter travels. The newly launched HEATTECH Cashmere Blend is my instant favorite for its soft, comforting, and elegant appeal. I love its cozy and luxurious feel and how it perfectly fits in my everyday style.”

Nidhi Rastogi, marketing director, UNIQLO India, said: “HEATTECH has been a winter favorite amongst our customers globally. With the newly launched HEATTECH Cashmere Blend, we are redefining what warmth feels like. Combining innovative technology with the luxurious softness of cashmere. This campaign showcases the effortless comfort and sophistication that HEATTECH brings to winter dressing and travel. Kareena perfectly embodies the LifeWear values of authenticity and timelessness through this campaign.”

The 30-second film will run across digital, print, outdoor, and in-store platforms. The HEATTECH Collection is available at all UNIQLO stores and online at uniqlo.com.