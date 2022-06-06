Kareena Kapoor Khan features in WOW Life Science's latest ad for Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

“Kareena is nothing but a great force of nature. A doting mother, a yoga lover, a conscious eater, aside being a natural actor - we feel that we couldn’t have found a better voice to tell our Apple Cider Vinegar story. Consumers today not only take interest in knowing what they consume, but are also keen to know the source of what goes into their bodies. And our film aims to convey just that. Nature has been at the heart of all our products and we only continue to be at the forefront towards offering nature inspired and sustainable products”, said Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder of WOW Life Science.