Kareena Kapoor Khan stars in Laxmi Dental’s campaign on affordable orthodontics

Laxmi Dental has launched a digital film campaign featuring actress Kareena Kapoor Khan to promote clear aligners available on EMI, making orthodontic care more accessible.

In the film, Kareena Kapoor Khan highlights the role of a confident smile in boosting self-esteem and stresses the importance of simple and affordable oral care. She explains that treatments like Illusion Aligners are now easier to access with EMI options and minimal documentation.







The campaign presents aligners as a comfortable and stylish alternative to traditional dental treatments. Made with BPA-free materials, Illusion Aligners are designed to gently straighten teeth while maintaining an aesthetic appearance.

Sameer Merchant said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Kareena Kapoor Khan for this campaign, which reflects our commitment to making advanced dental care accessible to everyone. By enabling dentists to offer simple EMI options, patients can overcome financial barriers and find it easier to prioritize their oral health without hesitation. This initiative also supports dentists in expanding their practices by making cutting-edge treatments more affordable for patients nationwide.”

The campaign is running across digital platforms, offering quick approvals, zero-interest EMIs, and minimal paperwork to help patients start treatment more easily.