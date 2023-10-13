Kareena Kapoor Khan teams up with SUGAR Cosmetics to launch 'Quench Botanics' in India

Kapoor takes on the role of co-owner and investor in Quench Botanics.
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined forces with the founders of SUGAR Cosmetics, Vineeta Singh and Kaushik Mukherjee, to introduce 'Quench Botanics,' a premium Korean skincare brand tailored to suit Indian skin types and weather conditions. In her role as co-owner and Investor in Quench Botanics, Kareena Kapoor Khan is aiming to contribute to her entrepreneurial journey by making the brand one of India's most beloved beauty brands.s.
Quench Botanics offers a comprehensive range of top-quality Korean skincare products that address specific concerns related to Indian skin. These products are crafted using natural, 100% vegetarian ingredients, and the brand already boasts over 90 high-performance products, with more innovations in the pipeline. The brand is particularly focused on serving the skincare needs of India's Gen Z and millennials while keeping its products affordable.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebrated for her versatile talent, style, and beauty, is deeply committed to the brand's vision. She plans to work closely with the Quench Botanics team to transform it into a holistic beauty brand that effectively caters to the real needs of Indian consumers.
Vineeta Singh, co-founder & CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, highlighting Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic status and her alignment with Quench Botanics' emphasis on simplicity and natural skincare solutions.
Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared her excitement about this venture, emphasising her belief in the brand's vision and their commitment to straightforward, natural ingredient-based products. She views this collaboration as an opportunity to provide uncomplicated skincare solutions for diverse Indian skin types and various climate conditions, all at an affordable price point. Her goal is to elevate Quench into a beloved brand in India.
The partnership between Kareena Kapoor Khan and the creators of SUGAR Cosmetics holds great promise for the future of Quench Botanics. Together, they intend to continue delivering innovative and sustainable beauty and wellness solutions that empower individuals to look and feel their best.