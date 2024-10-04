Kareena Kapoor stars in Homefoil’s campaign showcasing dual-sided 2-in-1 foil

Homefoil has partnered with Enormous Brands to launch its latest ad film starring Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor as its brand ambassador. The campaign highlights Homefoil’s 2-in-1 foil. It has the dual benefit of paper foil as well as aluminium foil in one single product. One has the choice to wrap from either side.

The ad campaign comprises a TVC that showcases how Homefoil makes food storage easier and more efficient for modern households. It begins with brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor donning the role of a concerned teacher and is seen sitting with a school kid and his parents in a tense office setting. The camera pans on Kareena Kapoor who draws the attention of the parents on the child’s tiffin and questions them for sending expensive food every day for their kid. This undue pampering, according to her, would lead to the child demanding more expensive stuff like a car, in the future too. The parents retort by saying that it is not expensive food but home-cooked food and it looks expensive only because of the 2-in-1 packing by Homefoil which gives it an expensive, premium look.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Syed Amjad Ali, brand and digital head, Homefoil said, “It’s a low involvement category with a large unorganised segment. Homefoil has launched a series of innovative products: golden embossed foil and 2-in-1 foil, offering choices that were missing in the category so far. Due to our fully automated manufacturing process, our product quality remains world class, and at the same time, we have kept the pricing within reach.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan added, “I am very happy to be a part of the Homefoil family. House foils are a very important household product which needs to be of high-quality. When I saw the golden embossed foil and the 2-in-1 foil, I knew I needed to get my hands on them!"

Sharing his views on the insight and thought process behind the campaign, Sandeep Patwardhan, senior VP - Enormous Brands said, “This campaign is all about celebrating the little moments that truly matter in our daily lives. We wanted to show how those everyday rituals can be made more special with just a touch of care and thoughtfulness. With Kareena’s effortless grace, we’ve brought to life the story of how simplicity and warmth can create memorable experiences. The film is grounded in the insight that in today’s fast-paced world, it’s the small acts of care and protection that carry the most meaning. Through Kareena, we wanted to show that, whether it’s a working parent or a home chef, everyone deserves products that make their lives a little easier, while adding a touch of style to the everyday.”

Adding further, Syed Amjad Ali said, “With her effortless charm, stature and aura, Kareena Kapoor Khan embodies the values of Homefoil. As a caring mother and a homemaker, she understands the importance of safe, healthy and high-quality food packaging, making her the perfect fit for Homefoil. She will help us reach a much wider audience and we are already seeing that happening.”



“At the heart of the campaign is freshness which is the core of the category and we wanted to tap into it. The real test of a high quality foil is when the food remains fresh when you unwrap. Homefoil keeps food fresh for a little longer. So when you unwrap, the food is as fresh as you had wrapped it,” he affirms.

The film has been launched across various social channels, OTT platforms, television and outdoor. Homefoil belongs to LSKB Aluminium Foils, the food packaging solution brand and the market leader in manufacturing high-quality aluminium foils.

Team Credits:

Client: Syed Amjad Ali, Brand & Digital Head, Homefoil

Agency: Enormous Brands

Managing Partner and CCO: Ashish Khazanchi

Creative: Prabhsimar Kaur

Acct Management: Sandeep Patwardhan, Aniket Kalidhar

Planning: Pranoy Kanojia