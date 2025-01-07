Karisma Kapoor becomes brand ambassador for Oleev

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor has partnered with Modi Naturals’ Oleev to encourage women across India to make the right choices for themselves. As the new brand ambassador for Oleev cooking oils and pastas, Karisma Kapoor encourages women to focus on making choices that benefit themselves and their families.

Advertisment

Oleev’s latest campaign, featuring Karisma Kapoor, addresses the pressures to achieve perfection. The TV ad focuses on making healthier and sustainable choices for long-term well-being.

The partnership will be amplified through a 360-degree marketing campaign, including TV commercials, digital activations, outdoor advertising, retail visibility, and PR engagements.

Karisma Kapoor shared her thoughts on her association with Oleev: "As women, we often find ourselves battling societal expectations and our own insecurities, but we often don’t talk about them. Oleev’s philosophy of making the right choices resonated deeply with me. I am excited to collaborate with Oleev to spread the message that health and happiness come from making thoughtful, informed decisions for ourselves and our loved ones. It’s a message I live by and one that I’m proud to share with every woman out there."

Akshay Modi, managing director of Modi Naturals, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We’re thrilled to have Karisma Kapoor as the face of Oleev. Her authenticity and grace, combined with her strong advocacy for health and wellness, make her an ideal ambassador for our brand. This campaign is not just about promoting our products; it’s about connecting with women on a deeper level, inspiring them to prioritise their health and make choices that lead to a balanced and fulfilling life."