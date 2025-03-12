Karnataka HC stays order against PVR Cinemas over excessive adsds

Karnataka High Court has stayed an order directing PVR Cinemas to compensate a Bengaluru man for delaying a movie screening with excessive ads. The man, Abhishek MR, had filed a case against PVR and INOX (now merged with PVR) for the delayed screening of the film Sam Bahadur on December 26, 2023.

The Bengaluru District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission had previously directed PVR INOX to display the actual movie time on tickets, rather than the time when advertisements start playing. The commission noted that PVR and INOX cannot engage in unfair practices and waste moviegoers' time with long commercial ads during the time slot meant for the movie itself.

However, the Karnataka High Court has now stayed this order, effectively putting it on hold until further notice. This development may have implications for moviegoers and cinema chains in the region.