Kartik Aaryan announces that the upcoming T20 World Cup will be free for Disney+ Hotstar's mobile users

“Cricket holds a special place in the heart of every Indian, and our mission is to ensure its accessibility to all. Through this campaign, we aim to extend the reach of the sport to every corner of the nation, ensuring that our users can experience every thrilling moment of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for free on their mobile devices. We're thrilled to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan once again; his passion for cricket and entertainment perfectly aligns with the spirit of this campaign," said a Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson.