Kartik Aaryan appointed as the first-ever brand ambassador of Doritos in India

Speaking on the partnership, Dola Halder, brand head - Doritos, PepsiCo India, said, “The Doritos brand is all about boldness. Kartik Aaryan’s daring and charged personality helps him step out of his comfort zone and this fits perfectly with the brand. He brings a strong connect and influence over the Doritos consumer as he embodies the spirit of the young and fearless. With him on board, we are confident of strengthening the engagement with our consumers and building greater visibility for Doritos across India. We're very excited about our dynamic collaboration with Kartik and believe it will elevate the brand proposition in an original and crunchy style”.