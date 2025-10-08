Kartik Aaryan brings back the spirit of ‘yaari’ in McDowell’s latest campaign

House of McDowell’s Soda, in collaboration with Publicis Groupe India’s Team Spirit, has launched its latest campaign, ‘Yaaron Wali Baat 2.0’, celebrating the joy and courage that come from sharing unforgettable firsts with friends. The film, titled ‘Karo Kuch Pehli Baar Jab Saath Hon Yaar’, highlights how friendship inspires confidence, turning ordinary moments into lifelong memories.

Advertisment

The ad film features brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan motivating a hesitant friend to take on something new — a metaphor for how friendship pushes boundaries. The sequence humorously reimagines iconic historical “firsts” — from landing on the moon to inventing social media — all made possible by the power of yaari. With its mix of adrenaline, nostalgia, and humor, the campaign captures the timeless essence of friendship.

Varun Koorichh, vice president & portfolio head - Marketing, Diageo India, said: “Friendship has always been at the heart of House of McDowell’s Soda, and with Yaaron Wali Baat 2.0 we’re taking that legacy forward for a new generation. The firsts we share with friends often shape us the most. Through this campaign, we want to inspire young people to create those unforgettable stories together.”

Kartik Smetacek, chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi India, said: “The brief was to reinterpret McDowell’s ‘yaari’ promise for the next generation. We began with a simple truth — that many of our first-time experiences happen with friends. The idea gave ‘yaari’ a grand stage in history while keeping it witty and light-hearted.”

Kartik Aaryan, said: “My journey with House of McDowell’s Soda has always been about celebrating the magic of yaari. What makes Yaaron Wali Baat 2.0 special is how those moments with your yaars change you — they give you courage, bring out your best, and turn into stories you’ll never forget.”

Extending across digital, social, and OOH platforms, the campaign continues to position McDowell’s Soda as a brand that champions friendship — vibrant, emotional, and truly timeless.