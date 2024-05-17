Kartik Aaryan dons an alien avatar for Sony Sports Network’s UEFA EURO 2024 campaign

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer - distribution and international business and head - sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, "UEFA EURO is widely celebrated as one of the biggest football tournaments in the world and we are thrilled to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan, our Brand Ambassador for Football on Sony Sports Network, on this extraordinary campaign for this tournament. This kind of a film with a high end scale and special effects for a football tournament has never been seen by Indian audiences with Kartik Aaryan at the helm of it. The film resonates the excitement for the continental spectacle and captures the emotions of the football fans further reaffirming Sony Sports Network’s commitment to bringing the best experience to our viewers.”