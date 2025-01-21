Kartik Aaryan drives Maruti Suzuki’s new campaign for Brezza

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), a passenger vehicle manufacturer, today announced Bollywood Gen Z superstar Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador for the Brezza and launched a new campaign, More Power to Your Play. The campaign encapsulates how the Brezza acts as an extension of its owner’s personality. Just like the Brezza, those who drive it are sophisticated, fashionable, capable and playful individuals who use their power to make the most of life.

Advertisment

Set against the backdrop of both rugged quarries and vibrant cityscapes, the campaign features Kartik Aaryan showcasing how the Brezza helps him live a life worth living. Whether it’s keeping up with his style in the city, or giving him the power to play beyond it, the Brezza seamlessly adapts to his ever-changing needs. The narrative unfolds through a series of sequences that highlight the commanding presence and versatile performance of Brezza.

Sharing his insights on the campaign, Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, "We wanted to create a narrative that connects with our prospects and customers who seek a vehicle that matches their multifaceted and dynamic lifestyle. Kartik Aaryan's dynamic personality and Gen Z appeal make him the ideal brand ambassador for our Brezza. Through this partnership, we are showcasing how Brezza empowers our customers to make every moment special, whether they are conquering city streets or exploring uncharted territories."

He further added, "Since its inception, Brezza has established itself as India's Highest selling compact SUV1 with over 12 Lakh units sold. Notably, over 36% of our customers are first-time buyers, demonstrating Brezza's strong appeal and value proposition among young aspirational Indians."

Expressing his excitement on being the brand ambassador for the Brezza, Kartik Aaryan shares, "The Maruti Suzuki Brezza perfectly mirrors the spirit of today's youth who believe in making their own rules. What drew me to this campaign was how authentically it captures the pulse of young India. The powerful 1.5L engine combined with features like HUD display, 360 view camera, 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, etc makes the Brezza a perfect partner for those who love to live life in their own style. The campaign's essence, 'More Power to Your Play,' truly resonates with my belief in living life authentically."

This integrated campaign will be amplified across television, digital, outdoor, and social media platforms, bringing Brezza's powerful persona to life through diverse storytelling formats.