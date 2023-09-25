Kartik Aaryan joins Disney+ Hotstar's #ItnaSabFreeKa ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign

The ad film was conceptualised by the internal Disney+ Hotstar team and directed by Rajesh Krishnan.
After winning the Asia Cup in 2023, people are really excited for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup that same year. Disney+ Hotstar has teamed up with the actor Kartik Aaryan to release an advertisement focused on the platform's free on mobile offering for the tournament this year, along with free first-class entertainment!
The film starring Kartik Aaryan pokes fun at the relationship between the actor and his fans. He interacts with his fans only to find out that his fame has been stolen by Disney+ Hotstar and its free content offerings of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and first-class entertainment such as Freddy, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Cuttputlli, Vikram and many others. The ad film was conceptualised by the internal Disney+ Hotstar team and directed by Rajesh Krishnan.
Talking about the collaboration, Sidharth Shakdher, head – marketing, Disney+ Hotstar India said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign for Disney+ Hotstar. His energy resonates with the spirit of the game, and together, we aim to elevate the cricket-watching experience for viewers across India. With this campaign, we want to reach our users in every nook and corner of India and provide them with first-class access to sports and entertainment.”
Commenting on this association, Kartik Aaryan said, “ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is more than just a game for me, it’s an emotion for me and I believe for everyone globally. I am excited to be associated with Disney+ Hotstar to celebrate ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and there’s more - Disney+ Hotstar is offering first-class free entertainment, this makes it a double celebration for all of us.”