Kartik Aaryan says #AllEyesOnMe in IRUS Eyewear's latest campaign

Conceptualised by Makani Creatives, the campaign brings alive the youth's way of life.
IRUS Eyewear, an eyewear brand for the youth who love international fashion, announces the launch of a new nationwide cross-platform digital campaign, "AllEyesOnMe". Conceptualised by Makani Creatives and directed by Adarsh Menon of Snowball Studios, the campaign film features actor Kartik Aaryan donning the new eyewear collection that offers a mix of fresh designs, and bold shades with a touch of flamboyant style.
The campaign brings alive the youth's way of life. Their way of grabbing attention - not by following others, but by being themselves. It is targeted to the hustlers, the go-getters, and the digital natives.
"Our new campaign featuring Kartik Aaryan encourages the youth to thrive in the limelight. With #AllEyesOnMe, we want to motivate our audiences to be the generation that doesn’t shy away from grabbing eyeballs. The new collection from IRUS Eyewear is for the young, the bold, and the unafraid. For the ones who live in the spotlight. The ones who dare to be themselves. The ones who follow themselves. The ones who make statements. Without saying a word. IRUS Eyewear is them. And so is #AllEyesOnMe.", said Manish Shah, MD, IRUS Eyewear.
Commenting on the new campaign and collection, actor Kartik Aaryan said, "The world is full of followers, passing silhouettes, people. And then, suddenly, in the middle of all that, someone catches your attention. That someone’s unmissable. You just can’t take your eyes off of them. That’s what this collection is all about. IRUS Eyewear gets #AllEyesOnMe."
The new campaign film will feature across the brand's social media platforms, Cinema Halls, and OTT platforms such as Hotstar & Sony Liv.