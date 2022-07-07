Kartik Aaryan says #AllEyesOnMe in IRUS Eyewear's latest campaign

"Our new campaign featuring Kartik Aaryan encourages the youth to thrive in the limelight. With #AllEyesOnMe, we want to motivate our audiences to be the generation that doesn’t shy away from grabbing eyeballs. The new collection from IRUS Eyewear is for the young, the bold, and the unafraid. For the ones who live in the spotlight. The ones who dare to be themselves. The ones who follow themselves. The ones who make statements. Without saying a word. IRUS Eyewear is them. And so is #AllEyesOnMe.", said Manish Shah, MD, IRUS Eyewear.