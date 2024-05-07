Kartik Aaryan showcases the playful side of 'Fnacking' with Fanta in new campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign aims to captivate audiences across television, digital media, and outdoor advertising.
Fanta, the flavourful beverage brand of Coca-Cola India, unveils a new campaign to showcase the joy of Fnacking by having the flavourful Fanta Orange with their favourite snacks.
The campaign film featuring Kartik Aryan, encourages consumers to seize the moment and build a perfect snacking ritual with Fanta's taste. India’s snacking landscape is exploding with experimentation from unusual snack combinations to testing viral food hacks, experimentation snacks to snack review. Amidst this, Fanta acts an enabler to enhance the taste of these sumptuous delights. Grab a FANTA & a Snack and Get FNACKING!
In the Fnacking campaign, Kartik Aaryan showcases the playful side of 'Fnacking.' Yes, that’s a new term to capture the fun of snacking with delicious Fanta. Kartik breathes life into the concept of experimenting with Fanta Orange and snacks, portraying Fanta as the catalyst for unconventional and experimental snacking, both at home and with friends.
Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign is set to captivate audiences across multiple platforms, including television, digital media, and outdoor advertising, bringing the charm of Fanta to every corner of the nation.
Commenting on the campaign, Sumeli Chatterjee, senior category director, Sparkling flavours, Coca Cola India and South-West Asia, said, “We are celebrating Fnacking as the joy of snacking in its unique, flavourful Fanta way. This campaign emphasises that snacking is not just about quelling hunger but about elevating the entire experience with flavours that excite the taste buds. We are thrilled that Kartik Aaryan agrees with us and loves to add Fanta to his snacking ritual, making every moment more vibrant and enjoyable. Fnacking is not just a moment but a delicious sensorial experience.”
Speaking on his association with Fanta, actor Kartik Aaryan said “Being part of Fanta's Fnacking campaign has been amazing! Fanta's indulgent and flavourful Fnacking proposition is a game-changer. It's truly exhilarating for me to be involved in this captivating campaign that brings a Champion spirit and a fresh perspective to the table.”
Commenting on the campaign, Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer- Ogilvy North, adds, “We love experimenting with our snacks, constantly exploring unique combinations of flavours. This is why it comes as no surprise when you hear snack names like Samosa Bhel, Pakora Pav, and the likes. To demonstrate the coming together of Fanta and this culinary spirit, we've created a visually stunning world inspired by the Gram, where Kartik Aryan crafts these amazing snack fusions. With a playful twist, he enhances the flavour journey by adding a splash of delicious Fanta, transforming it into a "Fnack" (Fanta + Snack), making every bite more vibrant and enjoyable."