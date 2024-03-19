Kartik Aaryan ups his monologue game in Urbn's #JuiceUpUrbnUp campaign

Announcing the campaign, Sagar Gwallani, founder & CEO, Urbn said, “At Urbn, our focus has always been on building a strong connection with the tech-savvy generation of our country. To cultivate a strong connection with the Gen Z audience, there's no better approach than adopting a relatable, relationship-centric strategy. Making the campaign even more attractive, we are excited to have the young and energetic Bollywood sensation Karthik Aryan as our brand ambassador, whose eccentric style reflects the intrinsic qualities of Urbn’s products while seamlessly capturing the modern relationship dynamics.”