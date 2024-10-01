Kartik Aaryan urges fans to 'Make Your Way' in Bata's new campaign

Bata India launches a new collection ahead of the festive season, Bata unveiled a film that spotlights Bata’s brand Ambassador and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. The festive campaign, "Celebrate Every Step," is part of the global ‘Make Your Way’ campaign that highlights stories of grit and success.

The campaign captures his journey of becoming a Bollywood actor. In the film, Kartik showcases the various roles he has played in his life, including setbacks that contributed to his growth, encouraging individuals to embrace their journey and celebrate every step.

The latest Bata collection includes men's classic brogues, monk strap loafers, and derby shoes, alongside women's Ombre heels, crystal-accented mules, and Bata Comfit sandals. The collection starts at Rs 2,499 and is available in Bata stores and online, just in time for the festive season.

Deepika Deepti, head of marketing at Bata India, said, “At the heart of 'Celebrate Every Step' is a powerful insight: today's India is about individuals who dare to change their trajectories and make their own way. The campaign shines a spotlight on the inspiring journeys of Kartik Aaryan and other youth icons, with each story resonating with the ambition of today’s new age of consumers. The Artisanal Leather and Starlight collection offers unmatched style, comfort and confidence that you need to bring in the festivities this season.”

Brand Ambassador Kartik Aaryan shared his excitement for the campaign, “I’m super excited to be a part of Bata’s ‘Celebrate Every Step’ campaign. As an actor, I have played many roles but this campaign inspired me to pause and celebrate the biggest role I have ever played – Me! This festive season is all about expressing yourself, standing out, and looking fabulous while you're at it. Time to step into the celebrations, both inside and out, with style!”

Udayan Chakravarty, national creative director, FCB India said, “The storytelling in the video takes the form of a dramatised mixed media biography instead of a conventional ad - leaning heavily into Kartik’s life, retrieving and drawing heavily from old photographs, archival footage and personal anecdotes. Through ‘Celebrate Every Step’, we have tried to narrate Kartik’s story of grit that only Bata has the right to tell - having been there with Kartik, every step of his way.”