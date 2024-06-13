Katrina Kaif appointed as the new face of Bonn Group and Americana Biscuits

“We are delighted with the Katrina’s association, we are looking at aggressive revenue growth in next two years, with Katrina Kaif as brand Ambassador; this would make the brand more relatable with the target audience and also add a lot of energy among the internal team as well as the entire Sales Channel. Katrina’s commitment to wellness aligns perfectly with our brand’s focus on delivering quality food and the health of our consumers without compromising on taste,” said Dawinder Pal, head of marketing, Bonn Group.