Katrina Kaif appointed as the new face of Bonn Group and Americana Biscuits

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Her partnership is anticipated to enhance the brand's image and reach, while also attracting a younger, more diverse demographic.
Bonn Group, a FMCG food brand, has announced Katrina Kaif as its brand ambassador for both Bonn Breads & Bakery and Americana Biscuits. Katrina’s authenticity, versatility, and widespread appeal resonate with Bonn's commitment to excellence and quality in every product.
Katrina brings a high level of appeal to the brands she endorses; her association with Bonn Group & Americana Biscuits is expected to boost the brand image and reach, and also attract a younger and more diversified demographic.
The brand will execute a 360-degree campaign featuring a television commercial bolstered by the campaign in print, outdoor, online, and on-ground activations.
Bonn Group will roll out a multi-media campaign, featuring Katrina Kaif, for Americana biscuits, Bonn Bread and Bakery product range. The campaign showcases an assortment of diverse bread and biscuits, to resonate with the dietary preferences of modern consumers. Bonn Group offers healthy food products to discerning consumers across several Indian states and over 55 countries across three continents.
Amrinder Singh, director, Bonn Group, said, “Katrina Kaif's appeal and pursuit of excellence perfectly aligns with Bonn’s commitment to Quality, Health, and Wellness. Her credibility and popularity among diverse demographics will help raise awareness about the significance of Americana Biscuits, Bonn Bread and Bakery products while emphasizing Bonn’s unwavering commitment to quality and a superior line of edible products. This is the start of a new and exciting chapter as we remain committed to creating a testament to the brand’s dedication to the health requirements of the consumers without compromising the taste.”
“We are delighted with the Katrina’s association, we are looking at aggressive revenue growth in next two years, with Katrina Kaif as brand Ambassador; this would make the brand more relatable with the target audience and also add a lot of energy among the internal team as well as the entire Sales Channel. Katrina’s commitment to wellness aligns perfectly with our brand’s focus on delivering quality food and the health of our consumers without compromising on taste,” said Dawinder Pal, head of marketing, Bonn Group.
Campaigns for both Americana Biscuits and Bonn Bread will be showcased across various platforms, starting with print and broadcast media, followed by digital channels, outdoor advertising, and on-ground activations.