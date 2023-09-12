Katrina Kaif rejoins Etihad Airways as Brand Ambassador

Katrina Kaif's connection to Etihad Airways is more than just an endorsement; they have been partners since 2010, when she became the airline's first brand ambassador. She starred in ads during her first tenure that showed the airline's dedication to providing excellent and luxurious air travel experiences. Her charisma and appeal make her a good choice to represent Etihad again, particularly as the airline refocuses on passenger experience, innovation, and sustainability. Katrina's presence not only amplifies the airline's reputation but also strengthens its position as a preferred choice for travelers globally, given her significant influence in both Indian and international markets.