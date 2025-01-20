Katrina Kaif stars in Kalyan Jewellers’ ‘Kalyan Muhurat Bride’ campaign

Kalyan Jewellers, a jewellery brand, unveils its latest campaign, Kalyan Muhurat Bride: Celebrating Her, featuring global brand ambassador Katrina Kaif.

The wedding season is underway worldwide, providing every bride the opportunity to embrace her individuality at the Kalyan Muhurat. Just as every gem has a unique cut, this campaign celebrates everything that makes each bride special. A woman on her wedding day embodies a spectrum of emotions, and during such moments, the presence of a supportive friend becomes invaluable. This friend serves as an advocate, emotional support, cheerleader, and confidant.

In the campaign, Katrina Kaif portrays the role of a close friend to a young bride about to embark on her marital journey with grace and happiness. Katrina's protective affection complements the bride's youthful exuberance. The campaign gently guides the audience through Katrina's subtle gestures to honour her friend's sense of individuality beyond societal expectations of traditional grace and panache. A wedding is also about embracing one's truest self and cherishing the moment.

Central to this celebration is the Kalyan Muhurat, or the auspicious time for festivities. Kalyan Jewellers embraces the significance of every "Muhurat," offering wedding collections tailored for every bride.

The campaign brings to the fore Kalyan Jewellers' exquisite bridal collection, featuring crafted pieces that blend traditional artistry with contemporary designs. The collection features exclusive gold, uncut diamond, precious stones and diamond jewellery from every state of India, wherein each piece is designed to enhance the unique glow of every bride, making her special day even more memorable.

The campaign is now live across various platforms, including television and social media. The featured jewellery pieces are available at all Kalyan Jewellers showrooms worldwide, offering brides and their friends or family members the opportunity to find designs that resonate with their personal stories and shared memories.

This campaign highlights the special bond between a bride and her closest friends, emphasising the joy, support, and shared memories that make weddings truly unforgettable.



