Kay Beauty unveils ‘Day Weddings’ guide for bridal & bridesmaid looks

With the wedding season underway, Kay Beauty launches 'Kay Beauty for Day Weddings'—a guide for achieving soft, radiant looks for brides and bridesmaids alike. Led by renowned makeup artist Samaira Sandhu, the campaign features three distinct looks designed to be both glamorous and comfortable for day celebrations. Co-created by Katrina Kaif and Nykaa, Kay Beauty aims to deliver the latest beauty trends and high-quality formulations.

Using Kay Beauty’s signature makeup line, infused with skin-friendly ingredients, each look is crafted to deliver flawless, camera-ready finishes for every role, from the bride’s luminous glow to the bridesmaid’s subtle elegance. Whether you’re the bride or part of her squad, Kay Beauty offers everything needed for a beautiful, effortless style that’s perfect for every wedding moment.

Katrina Kaif, co-founder of Kay Beauty, shares, “For my wedding, I knew I wanted to keep things soft and natural. A nude, glowing look that truly felt like me—comfortable, effortless, but still so special. That’s what I love about Kay Beauty—we’ve created products that make every bride and bridesmaid feel stunning in their own skin. Weddings are all about feeling beautiful, inside and out, and with Samaira Sandhu creating these looks, we’ve ensured that you’ll feel radiant and confident from the first step down the aisle to the last dance of the night.”

Adwaita Nayar, co-founder, Nykaa and CEO, Nykaa Fashion, adds, “Kay Beauty has long been celebrated for its high-quality products and powerful campaigns that resonate with the modern Indian woman. This bridal season, we’re thrilled to present three signature looks crafted for the 'day bride' using our award-winning products. Through this campaign, we celebrate the growing trend of day weddings, the elegance of pastel outfits, and the understated charm of nude makeup.”