Kayadu Lohar joins CaratLane for new regional storytelling film

CaratLane has released a new regional brand film, Written in the Stars, featuring actor Kayadu Lohar, who joins the company as its regional brand ambassador.

Centred on a proposal set within a South Indian family, the film follows a young woman who expects to meet a prospective groom chosen by her parents. The situation shifts when she realises the person waiting is her current partner, with the moment planned jointly by him and her father. The narrative highlights how familial approval and traditional expectations are shaping modern relationship milestones.

Saumen Bhaumik, managing director, CaratLane, said: “Proposals don’t follow a script — they happen when the heart is ready. And that moment feels even more special when it happens alongside family, culture and tradition. This film holds that emotion with a lot of honesty. At CaratLane, we design jewellery to express these feelings and to mark moments that matter. Kayadu brings this alive beautifully, and we’re delighted to welcome her as our regional brand ambassador.”

Parikshit Bhattaccharya, chief creative officer, BBH India, said: “Our story reflects today’s relationships, modern in expression yet firmly grounded in family. The film captures the true spirit of commitment, making the moment both intimate and memorable, with a charming twist in the end.”