Kaya's latest campaign with Fatima Sana Shaikh shifts focus from beauty fads to science-backed care

Marico has unveiled its latest campaign for Kaya products, featuring actor and brand ambassador Fatima Sana Shaikh. The campaign positions Kaya as a voice of expertise, encouraging consumers to look beyond quick-fix hacks and fad-driven beauty routines.

In the campaign films, Fatima highlights how she trusts Kaya’s dermatologist-developed skincare solutions over fleeting trends. She calls out buzzwords and multi-step regimens, advocating instead for simple, effective products grounded in science.







Kaya, with over two decades of dermatological expertise in Indian skin, introduces the Kaya Gluta Glow Face Serum as part of the campaign. The serum combines eight potent actives, including glutathione, to deliver visible glow from the first use.

With Fatima as the face of this new chapter, Kaya reinforces its focus on knowledge-led beauty. Its 75+ product range spans solutions for acne, pigmentation, ageing, sun protection, hair, and body care — all co-created with dermatologists.

The campaign will roll out across digital platforms, targeting skincare-conscious audiences.

Agency Credits

Agency : Ronin Labs

Executive Creative Director: Amit Basak

Creative Director: Girija Naiksatam

Producer: Nachiket Bohra

Art Director: Abhishek Kumar

Director: Edwin Quadros