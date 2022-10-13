KBC-14 launches it's latest campaign, ‘Yeh Manch Hi Aisa Hai’

The 'Ye Manch Hi Aisa Hai' campaign touts the contestants as a true representation of the idea of a vibrant, talented, and knowledgeable India.
Sony Entertainment Television’s prestigious 'knowledge-based' gameshow, Kaun Banega Crorepati is the longest running Indian Television show that has been reigning and conquering the hearts of millions with its magnificence and brilliance.
Loved by all, now in its 14th season, KBC that has embraced people from all walks of life and unfolded stories from the nooks and corners of the country. Celebrating these real heroes in it's 14th season, the show has introduced the campaign - 'Yeh Manch Hi Aisa Hai', advocating how the esteemed platform has been a medium for contestants to put across their stories and proving how this ‘Manch’ is of the people, for the people, and by the people.
The show's legendary host, Amitabh Bachchan, serves as the face of the campaign, which highlights how "Kaun Banega Crorepati," has always acted as an inspiration for those who wish to pursue their dreams and aspirations the same way that the contestants on the show do, giving hope to those who aspire to pursue success in life. The "Ye Manch Hi Aisa Hai" campaign touts the contestants as a true representation of the idea of a vibrant, talented, and knowledgeable India.
After commencing on 7th August, 'KBC 14' has seen immense fanfare with hotseat contestants like Ayush Garg from Delhi, the first 'Dhan Amrit' winner, Rupin Sharma, the heroic DGP of Nagaland, Rishi Rajpoot, the welder from Kanpur, Army Personnel Girish Tandon and of course the first Crorepati of the season, Kavita Chalwa, the sweet homemaker from Kolhapur, Maharashtra gaining huge popularity.