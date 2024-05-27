KEI Wires and Cables launches campaign for Conflame Green + featuring Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign will be showcased on TV, print, digital and social media, and OOH.
KEI Wires and Cables, an Indian electrical product company, announced the launch of Conflame Green +, the house wire.
It also unveiled its advertising campaign featuring team members of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RBC) such as Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, and Dinesh Karthik.
The campaign will be showcased on TV, print medium, digital and social media, OOH, and in Metro trains.
The new advertising campaign will also introduce AI enabled integration with customers and channel partners.
Speaking on the association, Anil Gupta, chairman-cum-managing director, KEI Industries said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which is one of the most popular and strongest T20 brands. KEI is one of the leading wires & cables player serving customers across 60 counties globally and we see a great synergy between both the brands. The player of international stature gives a synergy with the product features of brand KEI. India is a cricket frenzy nation and with this partnership, we aim to leverage T20 league to build and strengthen our brand awareness and connect with our target audience across the globe.”
Sharing his thoughts on the association, Akshit Diviaj Gupta, director, KEI Industries said, “I am delighted to announce our partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. We are committed towards encouraging and elevating the realm of sports in India. The lovability and fan following of RCB will help to increase KEI brand recognition across the nation. This engagement will further strengthen our relationship with the customers, and we are positive about exploring more opportunities to expand our business.”