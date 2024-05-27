KEI Wires and Cables launches campaign for Conflame Green + featuring Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Speaking on the association, Anil Gupta, chairman-cum-managing director, KEI Industries said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which is one of the most popular and strongest T20 brands. KEI is one of the leading wires & cables player serving customers across 60 counties globally and we see a great synergy between both the brands. The player of international stature gives a synergy with the product features of brand KEI. India is a cricket frenzy nation and with this partnership, we aim to leverage T20 league to build and strengthen our brand awareness and connect with our target audience across the globe.”