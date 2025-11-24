Kellanova launches Kellogg’s Muesli campaign with Tanuja and Kajol

Kellanova has launched a new digital film for Kellogg’s Muesli, bringing Tanuja and Kajol together on screen to underline the product’s cross-generational appeal. The campaign frames the muesli range around its 12-in-1 Power Breakfast proposition, which the company positions as a blend of grains, fruits, nuts and seeds intended to offer both flavour and variety.

The film uses the mother-daughter pairing to anchor the message of relevance across age groups, with the narrative built around the mix of twelve ingredients including almonds, oats, raisins, cranberries and papaya.

Vinay Subramanyam, senior director – marketing, Kellanova South Asia, said: “Kellogg’s Muesli is one of the most important offerings in the Kellogg’s portfolio, which is seeing rapid consumer adoption as more and more people discover how nutritionally diverse it is with the 12 nourishing grains, fruits, nuts and seeds that it has.



We wanted to accelerate this discovery through an impactful film that brings out the 12-in-1 Power Breakfast proposition in an endearing manner. And therefore, we have this beautiful film with Kajol and Tanuja coming together on screen for the first time, showcasing how Kellogg’s Muesli is relevant across generations.”

Kellanova continues to expand its Muesli 12-in-1 range, which includes variants such as Fruit, Nuts & Seeds, Nuts Delight, Fruit Magic, 0% Added Sugar, Millet Muesli, Choco Millet Muesli and Chocolate Muesli. The company says the category is benefitting from rising demand for convenient, nutrient-led breakfast options.