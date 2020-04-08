Kellogg's brings delicious twist to the breakfast table

Kellogg’s, India’s leading breakfast cereals brand, is helping parents table breakfast with an innovative twist, through its all-digital ‘21 Days 21 Recipes’ campaign. Backed by the findings of a real-time consumer research, Kellogg’s identified that parents are faced with a task of having to serve children multiple meals through the day with some innovations in each dish. The research was supported by the fact that the online searches for recipes had also seen a spike. Kellogg’s, in its endeavor to help parents tackle this challenge, curated snackable content of ‘21 recipes for 21 days’, developed by Consulting chef, Ranveer Brar. The campaign was launched digitally by Chef Ranveer himself along with his son through a live session titled #KidsKitchenWithRanveerBrar on user generated content platform Momspresso Hindi’s Facebook page. Interacting with consumers, the duo demonstrated interesting ideas to add a fun twist to popular breakfast options and dial up the taste factor with a dose of nutrition. The session received an enthusiastic response from consumers having generated 465k+ views.