Kellogg’s promises mother’s convenient nutrition and quality time

Prem Narayan, chief strategy officer, Ogilvy India, said, “The Kellogg's marketing team came to us with a great insight. We all know a nutritious breakfast is key to a great day. But there is something else that's as important. A few precious minutes spent with mom in the morning. The films reveal how it's possible to create pockets of free time even in rushed mornings. How that time can allow moms to be there for their kids. And how magical, those few extra minutes can turn out to be. Nutrition and time with mom in a rushed morning is the perfect recipe for a great day and Kellogg's best delivers both. It is quick to make and hence frees up valuable time for mom, without compromising on the nourishment they need from the first meal of their day. We feel this campaign truly unlocks the need that Kellogg's uniquely fulfills, and we hope moms and kids will enjoy great mornings and breakfast with Kellogg's."