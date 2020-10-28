Kelvinator shows off specialised features of home appliances in a five-ad campaign

Talreja also does theatre. In an earlier interview with afaqs!, when asked about how he manages his time between The Womb and live theatre, he mentioned, "Timewise, I finish my work at The Womb and start rehearsing at the night... I am at rehearsals till 1 a.m. I sleep at 2 a.m. and then wake up in the morning and come to the office. Although opportunities are many, I'm not sure about getting into full-time acting. I have to balance The Womb and my acting life on the side. As long as the balance is maintained, I should be open to any opportunity, but if the balance gets tilted towards acting, at this point, I don't know if I can fully commit myself."