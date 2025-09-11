Kenstar rolls out ‘Bath Ban Jaye’ campaign for new water heater range

Kenstar has announced the launch of its latest portfolio of water heaters, supported by a new campaign titled ‘Bath Ban Jaye’. The campaign highlights the challenges associated with conventional water heaters and positions the new range as a solution designed for a complete bathing experience.

The product line incorporates features such as SwirlHeat Technology, which is designed to increase hot water output by up to 20%, and High-Density PUF Insulation, which helps retain heat for longer durations. The German Blue Sapphire Technology is said to extend product lifespan, while the range also carries a 5-star BEE rating for energy efficiency.

The new models are compatible with 8-bar water pressure and include a 7-level safety shield with functions like thermal cut-out protection and IPX4 splash resistance. The collection spans capacities from 3L to 100L, covering storage, instant, tankless, gas water heaters, and immersion rods.

Kenstar has also introduced design variations such as the Art Series with wooden finishes and the Oris Series in four colour options.

The ‘Bath Ban Jaye’ campaign, released alongside the launch, seeks to address everyday bathing concerns by underlining efficiency, durability, and safety in the new range.