Kenstar unveils 'A Salute to GOAT Moms' campaign for Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day, Kenstar has launched a new digital film, "A Salute to GOAT Moms", highlighting the roles mothers play in daily life. The film recognises mothers for their resilience, adaptability, and ability to keep up with changing times.

In the film, we see a mom doing what moms do best — bridging worlds with love. She dives headfirst into learning the ever-evolving Gen Z lingo. From casually dropping a “fam” at the breakfast table to hilariously misusing “vibe check” in conversations, she tries (with all her heart) to speak her child’s language — not just of words, but of connection. It’s a tender reminder that no matter the generational gap, a mother’s effort to understand her child never goes out of style. After all, parenting isn’t just about guiding — it’s also about learning, adapting, and vibing along the way.

“Mothers have always been the original multitaskers — balancing love, discipline, and endless patience. At Kenstar, we are inspired by that same spirit. Our products are designed to support families with ease and efficiency, so they can focus on what truly matters: nurturing bonds. This campaign is our tribute to mothers who, with every small effort, make life extraordinary.” — Sunil Jain, CEO, Kenstar.

The film is live across social media channels, amplified with the hashtags #GOATMoms, — inviting users to share stories of their own “main character” moms.