Kent in trouble over 'classist' atta maker ad; company responds

Social media users pointed out that the ad had classist tones, the copy implying that a maid might be ‘impure’. The fact is, the coronavirus does not discriminate; neither the rich or the poor are safe from the disease. It spreads via contact with contaminated surfaces and some of the world’s most rich and powerful individuals have fallen sick because of COVID – 19. Most Indian households in cities have also asked their household help to take a leave or discontinue working at their homes altogether over concerns of the virus spreading - mainly because the help work at different houses and localities. In many housing societies, maids and household help are not allowed to enter, over fears that they may be carriers of the disease.