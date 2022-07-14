Kerala Blasters FC extends PR mandate with Davidson PR & Communications

The agency will be in charge of developing and executing unique PR communication strategies and promotion of the team for the coming season as well.
ISL Club, Kerala Blasters FC extends the contract with Davidson PR & Communications (DPC) as their Public Relations & Communications partner for the fourth successive year. DPC has been associated with KBFC since the 6th season of the Indian Super League. They will be in charge of developing and executing unique PR communication strategies and promotion of the team for the coming season as well.
Davidson PR & Communications played a vital role in the PR strategy development and execution of Kerala Blasters FC for the past 3 years. Amid the Covid-19 Pandemic, they also managed to conduct virtual interactions and press conferences along with the execution of various strategies even while the team was under bio-bubble. The traditional and modern PR strategies boosted the growth of Kerala Blasters FC as one of the largest fan-following and a sought-out football club in the country.
"We're glad to have partnered with an agency like Davidson PR and Communications over these years. They are well-known for its goal-oriented and trusted approach. Kerala Blasters is excited to work with them in the future. We believe that they will continue the efforts in strengthening the club," said Kerala Blasters FC Chairman Nikhil Bhardwaj.
Speaking on the alliance, Richy D Alexander, CEO & founder of Davidson PR & Communications said, "We have been working with the Kerala Blasters since the beginning of the ISL 6th season. It has been a wonderful three years of collaboration with KBFC. We see this extension of the contract as an endorsement from the club side for the effort that we have put in. Our team is determined to continue to drive and ensure a more positive impact for Kerala Blasters FC."